Left Menu

Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Thursday

A Delhi court will pronounce on Thursday the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:37 IST
Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court will pronounce on Thursday the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready. Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022