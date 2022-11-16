Left Menu

Couple killed as pickup truck rams into motorcycle in UP's Gonda

A couple was killed when their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Kotwali Dehat police station limits here, police said. While the man was killed on the spot, his wife succumbed on her way to hospital, they said.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was killed when their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck in Kotwali Dehat police station limits here, police said. Deep Narayan Gupta (45) and his wife Kunti Devi (42) were on their way to a relative's home on Tuesday evening when a pickup truck hit their motorcycle near Parsapur petrol pump, the police said. While the man was killed on the spot, his wife succumbed on her way to hospital, they said. The police have sent the bodies for post mortem and initiated an investigation.

