Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Orban says after blast near Ukraine border

Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, saying a calm and thorough investigation was needed into the causes of the blast in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukraine border.

"We need a calm and thorough investigation regarding the explosions in #Przewodow. One thing is for sure: Hungary stands firmly by Poland," Orban said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)