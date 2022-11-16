Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Orban says after blast near Ukraine border
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary stands firmly by Poland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday, saying a calm and thorough investigation was needed into the causes of the blast in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukraine border.
"We need a calm and thorough investigation regarding the explosions in #Przewodow. One thing is for sure: Hungary stands firmly by Poland," Orban said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO
'Chief Twit' Elon Musk dissolves Twitter board, named sole director after takeover
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
Elon Musk comments on whether Donald Trump will return to Twitter
Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO