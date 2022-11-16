Macron: U.S. has shared information on Poland blast, we must remain prudent
French President Emmanuel Macron said On Wednesday the United States had shared preliminary information about the missile blast in Poland but that it was too early to say what happened.
"There is preliminary work that was shared by the United States but we must remain careful," he told a news conference in Bali after a G-20 summit.
