Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans.

The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all facing premeditated murder and other charges in the sheikhdom.

It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman.

Kuwait said the executions took place at its central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.

