HC asks jail authorities to launch programme for inmates to undergo field training in prison

The Delhi High Court has asked jail authorities to expeditiously start a programme for prison inmates so students of Bachelor of Social Work course of IGNOU among them can undertake field work or practical training within the premises and complete their course while in custody.

The high court also asked the Director General (Prisons) to ensure an appropriate programme is devised for fulfilling the requirements of field work to be undergone in the jail premises itself.

The court's order came while dealing with a plea by a man serving life term in a murder case seeking suspension of sentence on the ground that he had to undergo the mandatory practical training with an NGO for the course Bachelors of Social Work which he is pursuing from IGNOU.

Pursuant to the court's order, the Superintendent of Tihar Jail filed a report stating that letters were exchanged between the Director of School of Social Work, IGNOU and the jail authorities to devise a programme so students of Bachelor of Social Work course can undergo field work and practical training within the jail complex.

Taking note of the status report, a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said, "The Director General (Prisons) is requested to oversee that an appropriate programme is devised so as to fulfil the requirements of field work/ practical training to be undergone in the jail premises itself, so that students in the jail who wish to pursue the Bachelor of Social Work course can undergo the training at jail itself." The high court further said, "Director General (Prisons) is also requested to start the said programme as expeditiously as possible so that the students who are pursuing Bachelor of Social Work through IGNOU and while in custody can complete their courses.'' It asked the DG (Prisons) to submit a report on this before November 28, the next date of hearing.

Initially, the State had filed a status report stating the convict has to do field work within the jail premises only through any of the NGOs associated with the jail and need not venture out of the prison for completing the work.

Thereafter, the high court had directed the Superintendent of Tihar Jail to coordinate with the Director of School of Social Work, IGNOU to devise a programme.

