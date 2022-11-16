Ukraine alleges 'Russian trace' in Poland blast

Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in an explosion in eastern Poland which Warsaw and NATO say was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday, without giving any details.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said Ukraine wanted a joint study of Tuesday's incident with its partners and to see the information that provided the basis for its allies' conclusions. Kyiv is "completely open to a comprehensive study of the situation", he wrote on the council's official Facebook page.

"The proceedings are conducted by Polish and American experts and if anyone was to be allowed to take part in these proceedings it would need at least the agreement of both parties," Polish President Andrzej Duda told a news conference when asked about Danilov's comment. Danilov echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in blaming Russia's "missile terror". Danilov provided no details of what evidence he was citing when he referred to a "Russian trace" behind the incident.

Duda said earlier it was "highly probable" that the missile was fired by Ukrainian air defence. Earlier on Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the blast, which killed two people, was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war in Ukraine.

