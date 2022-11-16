COP27: Brazil's Lula says climate will have highest profile in his govt

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said climate change will have the highest profile in his government, and that he will prioritize efforts to fight deforestation.

Lula, speaking at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, said he believed the struggle against global warming was also inseparable from the struggle against poverty.

