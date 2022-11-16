At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran’s Khuzestan province - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least four people were killed in a "terrorist attack" in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday, according to Iran's state media.
Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
