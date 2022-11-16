Left Menu

At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran’s Khuzestan province - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:35 IST
At least four killed in 'terrorist attack' in Iran’s Khuzestan province - state media
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At least four people were killed in a "terrorist attack" in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan on Wednesday, according to Iran's state media.

Iran's state TV said five others were wounded in the attack at the Bazaar of the city of Izeh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022