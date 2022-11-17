Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 10-month-old boy dies during cold-cough treatment in pvt hosp; 4 doctors, 3 paramedics booked

17-11-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four doctors and three paramedical personnel of a private hospital in Durg in Chhattisgarh were booked for alleged negligence after a 10-month-old boy died during treatment for cold and cough, a police official said on Thursday.

The district health authority has also cancelled the registration of the hospital and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on its management following the incident, other officials said.

Shivansh Verma was admitted in Siddhi Vinayak Hospital in Sirsa Gate in Old Bhilai area on October 17 for treatment of cold and cough and he succumbed on October 31 during treatment, they said.

''The child's grandfather Mahesh Verma, a native of Devbaloda village, lodged a complaint the next day of negligence against the doctors and staff. Subsequently, Durg Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) JP Meshram constituted a team of health officials to probe the incident,'' said Chhawani City Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

''The probe by the health officials found negligence on the part of Dr Samit Raj Prasad, Dr Durga Soni, Dr Hariram Yadu and Dr Girish Sahu and three paramedical staff Vibha Sahu, Aarti Sahu and Nirmala Yadav of Siddhi Vinayak hospital,'' the CSP said.

Based on the probe report, the seven persons will be booked under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), the CSP said, adding that no one has been arrested in the matter as yet.

''The registration of the hospital has been cancelled and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on its management,'' CMHO Dr Meshram said.

