Kremlin says work being finalised on removing obstacles to Russian agricultural exports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Thursday work will be finalised on removing direct and indirect barriers to Russian exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, hours after Moscow agreed to let the Black Sea grain deal roll over for another 120 days without any changes to its terms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin: Moscow reserves right to quit grain deal, but won't stop grain reaching Turkey
Moscow wants to connect Ukrainian nuclear plant to Russian grid - Energoatom
S Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow; dialogue to focus on bilateral, regional, global issues: MEA.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Will Moscow retreat in southern Ukraine?
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim