Blinken says Russia felt world would not accept a refusal to renew Black Sea grain deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that apparently Russia felt the world would not accept if it refused to renew the Black Sea grain deal. The grain deal was extended earlier on Thursday.

Blinken also said Russia was ultimately responsible for the "tragic incident" where missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. The United States has said the explosions were caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile, while Ukraine disputes that. Blinken was speaking ahead of an APEC summit in Bangkok.

