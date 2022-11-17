Russia says it will "examine" Dutch court's position on MH17
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:05 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would "examine" the opinion of a Dutch court which said that a Malaysian airliner was shot down in 2014 by a Russian-made missile.
The Dutch court also said Russia had "overall control" of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time the plane was shot down.
