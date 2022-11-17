Russia says Dutch court neglected impartiality in MH17 case

Russia said on Thursday that a Dutch court's decision to convict two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader over the downing of a Malaysian airliner in 2014 "neglected impartiality".

In a statement, the foreign ministry said "throughout the trial the court was under unprecedented pressure from Dutch politicians, prosecutors and the media to impose a politically motivated outcome".

