Farmers' body in Haryana threatens to block GT Road on Nov 24

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:37 IST
A farmers' body in Haryana on Thursday threatened to block the GT Road in the state on November 24 if the state government does not take back all cases registered against the farmers during the stir against now-repealed farm laws.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said here that Haryana authorities are showing some cases as ''untraced''.

''Some cases have been put in the 'untraced' category despite the FIRs naming many farmers as accused. So, this means that these cases can linger on in courts,'' Charuni told reporters here.

''The Haryana government has betrayed us. They had promised to take back all cases, but they are showing some as untraced. Against this betrayal, on November 24, we have decided to block the GT road if all cases are not taken back by then,'' he said.

Charuni said they had dropped the earlier plan to block the Ambala-Delhi rail track near Mohra in Ambala Cantonment on November 24 ''after railway authorities withdrew all cases'' registered against the farmers during the stir.

Earlier, Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said that most of the cases registered by state police have been withdrawn and the process is underway to drop the rest of them.

A total of 294 cases were registered during the farmers' protest against farm laws, out of which permission to cancel 163 cases had been received from the state government, a statement from the minister's office had said.

It had said that in 98 cases, the court has allowed to withdraw the cases.

In four cases, a permission was pending from the state government, three had been stayed by a Sonipat court and a case had been listed untraceable in Palwal while the process to withdraw the rest of them was underway, it had said.

