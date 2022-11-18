Left Menu

Court officer assaulted by accused

A city court officer was allegedly assaulted by the family of an accused when he reached at their home to deliver a warrant, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:03 IST
Court officer assaulted by accused
  • Country:
  • India

A city court officer was allegedly assaulted by the family of an accused when he reached at their home to deliver a warrant, an official said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Palam Vihar police station and the court also issued a fresh conditional warrant of arrest against the accused, the official said.

According to police, court bailiff Narender had on September 25 taken the warrant of Praveen Yadav, who lives in Dharma Colony. Yadav had to be produced in the court.

He was present at the house when the bailiff reached there. Praveen Yadav's mother and brother came out and started abusing him after an argument, it has been alleged As per the direction of the court and on the complaint of Narender an FIR was registered against Yadav and his family members under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

''The FIR has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused,'' said sub inspector Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022