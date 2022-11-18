Court officer assaulted by accused

A city court officer was allegedly assaulted by the family of an accused when he reached at their home to deliver a warrant, an official said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Palam Vihar police station and the court also issued a fresh conditional warrant of arrest against the accused, the official said.

According to police, court bailiff Narender had on September 25 taken the warrant of Praveen Yadav, who lives in Dharma Colony. Yadav had to be produced in the court.

He was present at the house when the bailiff reached there. Praveen Yadav's mother and brother came out and started abusing him after an argument, it has been alleged As per the direction of the court and on the complaint of Narender an FIR was registered against Yadav and his family members under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

''The FIR has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused,'' said sub inspector Dinesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

