Leaders at APEC condemn recent firing of missiles by North Korea in strongest terms - Japan govt

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:15 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The United States, South Korea, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and Australia agreed on Friday to condemn the launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles in the strongest terms in an emergency meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the Japanese government said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned of further missile launches, as well as a possible nuclear test, the Japanese government said in a statement.

North Korea fired a missile on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

