France's Arcom regulator warns French TV channel C8 over coverage of 12-year old girl's murder

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France's Arcom regulator said on Friday that it was issuing a warning to French TV station C8 over its recent coverage related to the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose battered body was found in October in a suitcase outside her Paris home.

Arcom said the well-known C8 TV show "Touche Pas A Mon Poste" threatened to impact the forthcoming judicial hearing of the main suspect in the case.

The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension as well, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect - an illegal immigrant - to call for tougher immigration policies.

