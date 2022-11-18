Left Menu

India, Russia agree to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at UN, multilateral platforms

India and Russia have held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at the UN as well as other multilateral platforms.Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma led the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:49 IST
India, Russia agree to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at UN, multilateral platforms
  • Country:
  • India

India and Russia have held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at the UN as well as other multilateral platforms.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma led the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday here. This was the third round of such consultations to be held between both sides this year. The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign (DFM) Affairs of the Russian Federation and included other senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy here.

Vershinin congratulated India on its upcoming presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2022, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments, the MEA said. They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at UN and other multilateral platforms, it said. Verma briefed the Russian side on India's priorities during its upcoming presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

During the visit, Vershinin also called on Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and briefed him on Russia's position on the UN-related issues.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022