China says commerce minister Wang, U.S. Tai had candid, constructive exchanges on economic and trade issues
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai had candid, professional and constructive exchanges on China-U.S. economic and trade issues on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.
Both sides agreed to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China, the ministry's statement said.
