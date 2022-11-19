U.S. Justice Department appoints special prosecutor for Trump probes
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 00:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department has named a special prosecutor to handle its investigations into former President Donald Trump, a senior Justice Department official said on Friday.
The special prosecutor will oversee both the investigation into Trump's handling of sensitive government documents, and the probe into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Justice Department
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent
Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent
Trump team eyes Nov 14 for 2024 presidential bid announcement- Axios