APEC leaders pledge to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading system
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 11:04 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) said in a declaration on Saturday that the 21-member bloc would uphold and further strengthen a rules-based multilateral trading system.
The declaration, made as Thailand handed over the APEC chair to the United States, also said leaders of the group recognised that more intensive efforts are needed to address challenges like rising inflation, food secuirty, climate change and natural disasters.
