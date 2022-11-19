APEC host Thailand calls for unity in bloc during period of transition
Thailand's Prime Minister and outgoing APEC chair Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Saturday that the 21-member bloc was in the midst of a period of transition and needed to maintain a sense of unity.
Prayuth told a news conference at the end of a two-day meeting of APEC leaders that the talks also covered how to boost trade and investment in a post-pandemic environment under a planned Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific.
