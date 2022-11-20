Left Menu

Two drones spotted close to IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 11:24 IST
Two drones spotted close to IB in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.

A search operation is underway, they added. Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials.

The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added.

They said a search operation was going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

