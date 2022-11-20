Play resumes after rain stoppage, no overs lost
PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 20-11-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 13:13 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
Play resumed in the second T20 between India and New Zealand after a 26-minute stoppage due to rain here on Sunday. No overs were lost due to the forced break.
Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs.
Ishan Kishan was batting on 28 off 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav on six off five deliveries when covers were called to the middle.
Rishabh Pant (6) opened alongside Kishan but the move did not work as he fell in the sixth over to Lockie Ferguson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Lockie Ferguson
- New Zealand
- Suryakumar
- Kishan
- Ishan Kishan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away at 106
India needs to invest 50% education budget on skilling engineers in handling cyber threats
Infosys, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan join hands to promote Indian visual and performing arts
Five prominent Indian-American politicians in race for US Congress in midterm polls
"Not in BCCI's hands, government takes decision": Roger Binny on India touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023