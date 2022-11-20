Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India: Ishan Kishanc Southee b Ish Sodhi 36 Rishabh Pant c Southee b Lockie Ferguson 6 Suryakumar Yadav not out 111 Shreyas Iyerhit wkt b Lockie Ferguson 13 Hardik Pandya c Neesham b Southee 13 Deepak Hooda c Ferguson b Southee 0 Washington Sundar c Neesham b Southee 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-9) 11 Total: ( For six wickets in 20 Overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-69, 3-108, 4-190, 5-190, 6-190.

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-34-3, Adam Milne 4-0-35-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-49-2, James Neesham 1-0-9-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-35-1, Mitchell Santner 3-0-27-0.

