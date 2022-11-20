Iran to help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Post says
The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November. Russia and Iran are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper. Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies.
Russia and Iran are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper. Russia's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
