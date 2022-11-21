Malaysia's Anwar 'optimistic' of forming govt after talks with potential partners

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority.

Anwar said he met with some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very pleased" with the talks. No final decision has been made, he said.

