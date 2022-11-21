Malaysia's Anwar 'optimistic' of forming govt after talks with potential partners
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority.
Anwar said he met with some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very pleased" with the talks. No final decision has been made, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Anwar Ibrahim
- Barisan Nasional
- Anwar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Once again, Malaysia's Anwar bids to become prime minister
At 97, Malaysia's Mahathir vows one final fight against graft-tainted govt
Malaysian Businessman and Esports Pioneer Ananth S. Nathan makes bold investment in AFC Wimbledon
At 97, Malaysia's Mahathir vows one final fight against graft-tainted govt
MALAYSIAN COMPANIES TO SHOWCASE AT ACETECH MUMBAI 2022, THE LEADING BUILDING MATERIALS AND CONSTRUCTION SHOW IN INDIA