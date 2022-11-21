Left Menu

Malaysia's Anwar 'optimistic' of forming govt after talks with potential partners

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:18 IST
Anwar Ibrahim Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority.

Anwar said he met with some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very pleased" with the talks. No final decision has been made, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

