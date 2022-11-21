Cong to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv assassination convicts

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition challenging the grounds set out in the order will be filed this week, they said.

The Centre has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of the convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)