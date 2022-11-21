Left Menu

Rocket strikes from Syria kill two people in Turkey, governor says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:54 IST
  • Turkey

Five rockets fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish border district of Karkamis on Monday, killing two people and wounding six others, two of them seriously, the local provincial governor said.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said the rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria, controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia. They struck a school, two houses and a truck in the vicinity of a border gate in Gaziantep province, it reported.

