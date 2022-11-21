Left Menu

Kremlin says it will bring to justice those responsible for alleged execution of surrendered Russian soldiers

"There is no doubt that Russia itself will be looking for the perpetrators of this crime. They must be found and punished," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that Kyiv would investigate the video but that it was "very unlikely" it showed what Moscow claimed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:07 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Monday that it would bring to justice those responsible for the alleged execution of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, and that it would do everything possible to draw attention to what it has called a war crime.

Russia last week

Russia last week accused Ukrainian soldiers of executing more than 10 Russian POWs, citing a video circulating on Russian social media.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration was quoted by the Associated Press as saying that Kyiv would investigate the video but that it was "very unlikely" it showed what Moscow claimed. A spokesperson for the U.N. Human Rights Office told Reuters it was looking into the footage and called for allegations to be investigated promptly and in full.

