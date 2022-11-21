3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in J'khand

Three Maoists of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Latehar district on Monday, police said.

The exchange of fire lasted for around 30 minutes at Bendi forest in the district, around 110-km from capital Ranchi, they said.

“The red rebels resorted to firing on seeing the security forces approaching. In response, police also opened fire,” Latehar SP Anjani Anjan said.

However, taking advantage of the dense forest, many Maoists managed to escape, police said.

