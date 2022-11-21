Left Menu

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over incident in Stockholm - sources

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:14 IST
Turkey's foreign ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador on Monday to request an investigation into an incident in Stockholm that it regards as insulting to President Tayyip Erdogan, two diplomatic sources said.

In the incident, they said, a group sympathetic to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) staged a protest near Turkey's embassy in Stockholm and projected what Ankara said was "terrorism propaganda" and insulting content about Erdogan onto the building.

Turkey expects Sweden to track down those responsible for the action, the diplomatic sources said. The incident comes at a sensitive time in bilateral relations when Sweden and Finland are seeking Turkey's approval of their bid to join NATO.

