Hamirpur: 3 sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling drugs
PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:22 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced three people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling drugs.
Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, Vikas Bhardwaj also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.
Datti Ram, Khem Singh and Ravi from Punjab were convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
According to the prosecution, a police patrolling party intercepted a car on January 1 last year and seized 2.220 kilograms of charas from their vehicle following which they were arrested and a case under the Act was registered.
