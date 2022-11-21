Hamirpur: 3 sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling drugs

A court here on Monday sentenced three people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling drugs.

Sessions Judge, Hamirpur, Vikas Bhardwaj also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.

Datti Ram, Khem Singh and Ravi from Punjab were convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to the prosecution, a police patrolling party intercepted a car on January 1 last year and seized 2.220 kilograms of charas from their vehicle following which they were arrested and a case under the Act was registered.

