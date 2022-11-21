Left Menu

France's Macron condemns shelling of Ukraine nuclear plants, dam

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine and said other nuclear plants at Rovno and Khmelnitski as well as the Nova Kakhovka dam had also been targeted.

Macron, in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also said Zelenskiy had thanked France for its continuous support for the Ukrainian army via the delivery of supplies, a 200-million-euro purchasing fund for Ukraine and the French conribution to European peace efforts.

