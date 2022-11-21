Left Menu

Mamata tells KMC to build ghats for Ganga Arti

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC officials to consider building ghats along the Hooghly river for Ganga Arti similar to the way performed in Varanasi.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:20 IST
Mamata tells KMC to build ghats for Ganga Arti
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials to consider building ghats along the Hooghly river for Ganga Arti similar to the way performed in Varanasi. She, however, directed them not to rush things for the initiative, but find a place on the banks of the Hooghly river where the Ganga Arti can be started.

''There is no need to rush this matter, even if it takes two years. But the system should be made safe,'' Banerjee said at a meeting at the state secretariat on Monday.

Incidentally, both banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata have been renovated and decorated after the Mamata Banerjee-government came to power in West Bengal in 2011. Thousands of pilgrims as well as common people visit Varanasi to witness the Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022