Mamata tells KMC to build ghats for Ganga Arti

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials to consider building ghats along the Hooghly river for Ganga Arti similar to the way performed in Varanasi. She, however, directed them not to rush things for the initiative, but find a place on the banks of the Hooghly river where the Ganga Arti can be started.

''There is no need to rush this matter, even if it takes two years. But the system should be made safe,'' Banerjee said at a meeting at the state secretariat on Monday.

Incidentally, both banks of the Hooghly river in Kolkata have been renovated and decorated after the Mamata Banerjee-government came to power in West Bengal in 2011. Thousands of pilgrims as well as common people visit Varanasi to witness the Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat.

