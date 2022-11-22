China says reason for U.S.-China situation is because U.S. made wrong strategic move
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:34 IST
- Country:
- China
The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.
Tan also said China is not responsible for the current state of relations.
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his U.S. counterpart U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap, Cambodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wei Fenghe
- Tan Kefei
- China
- United States
- Chinese
- U.S.
- Defence
- Defense
- Cambodia
- Siem Reap
- CCTV
- Lloyd Austin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suspected al Shabaab militants attack Somalia military base- defence ministry
Army Chief meets French Chief of Staff, discuss aspect of defence cooperation
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend ASEAN-India summit in Cambodia
Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems - minister
VP Dhankar to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, 17th East Asia Summit