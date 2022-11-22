Left Menu

China says reason for U.S.-China situation is because U.S. made wrong strategic move

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:34 IST
The main reason for the current situation facing China and the United States is because the U.S. made the wrong strategic judgment, Chinese defence minister spokesman Tan Kefei said on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

Tan also said China is not responsible for the current state of relations.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is meeting with his U.S. counterpart U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

