Left Menu

ED attaches bank deposits of Kerala medical college for allegedly cheating parents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:00 IST
ED attaches bank deposits of Kerala medical college for allegedly cheating parents
  • Country:
  • India

Bank deposits worth Rs 95.25 lakh of a Kerala-based medical college have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to the alleged duping of parents by promising admission to their children, the ED said Tuesday.

The action has been taken against Dr SM CSI Medical College at Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram district, it said in a statement.

The money laundering case against the medical colleges and its promoters stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Kerala Police.

A probe found that funds were collected from parents on the pretext of giving admission to their wards in the Dr SM CSI Medical College, the Enforcement Directorate said.

''However, admissions were not given even after taking money,'' it alleged.

A part of the said cash was used for developing the infrastructure of the medical college and the remaining amount was ''diverted'' to the parent organisation -- the South Kerala Diocese (SKD), the agency said. The federal probe agency said, ''Bennet Abraham and A Dharmaraj Rasalam had by the commission of the scheduled offence, derived/obtained the proceeds of crime totalling Rs 95,25,000.'' However, the ED said, as the ''proceeds of crime'' generated by Abraham and A Dharmaraj Rasalam through the college were exhausted and were not available for attachment, an equivalent amount from the bank account of the college has been provisionally attached after a provisional order was issued on Tuesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022