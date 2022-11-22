Left Menu

Haryana police to attach property of Sirsa-based drug peddler

Out of this, the competent authority has confirmed to attach the properties worth Rs 1.40 crore, he said in a statement.About 12 cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the alleged drug peddler in Sirsa, the spokesperson said.He said the Haryana Police has been working tirelessly to end the drugs menace and has also started the process of attaching the properties of drug mafias.

Haryana Police on Tuesday said it has secured orders from a competent authority to attach properties of a drug peddler and his family members on the grounds that those were allegedly acquired through narcotics smuggling.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said the competent authority under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has ordered the attachment of property of a Sirsa-based alleged drug peddler and his family members.

''The properties which will be attached include agricultural land, residential and commercial property... which turns out to be a total of Rs 2.42 crore. Out of this, the competent authority has confirmed to attach the properties worth Rs 1.40 crore,'' he said in a statement.

About 12 cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the alleged drug peddler in Sirsa, the spokesperson said.

He said the Haryana Police has been working tirelessly to end the drugs menace and has also started the process of attaching the properties of drug mafias. ''This action will send a strong message among drug peddlers,'' he added.

