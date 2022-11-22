Left Menu

FTX seeks indemnity for unidentified individuals helping to protect assets

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is seeking to indemnify unidentified individuals for actions they took and continue to take in connection with assets that represent a significant share of the company's estate, according to a Tuesday court filing. Sealed indemnification requests are unusual at the start of a bankruptcy case.

Sealed indemnification requests are unusual at the start of a bankruptcy case. FTX said that it was communicating with U.S. regulators and bankruptcy court officials, but did not mention Bahamas regulators. The company said that keeping details of its indemnification request confidential for now could ward off "cyber-attacks and other malicious activity."

