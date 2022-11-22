Left Menu

Gangrape of model in moving vehicle, court grants police custody of accused

Police said the survivor was raped in the parking area of the hotel where she attended a party before they took her in the same vehicle and raped while travelling.The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, Lamba, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:08 IST
Gangrape of model in moving vehicle, court grants police custody of accused
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Tuesday granted the police, five-day custody of the four accused in the recent gangrape case of a 19-year old model inside a moving car here. The court has sent Vivek (26), Sudheep (34) and Nithin (35), all residents of Kodungalloor and a woman accused, Dimple Lamba (21), a Rajasthan native to five-day police custody. Police said the survivor was raped in the parking area of ​​the hotel where she attended a party before they took her in the same vehicle and raped while travelling.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, Lamba, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody. The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and 'gang-raped' her on Thursday night, police had said. The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022