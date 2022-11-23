Four men die after consuming 'spurious drink' in Haryana  

Four men died in Haryana, ostensibly after consuming spurious drink, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the deceased hailed from a village in Sonipat district while the other victim, who was their relative, hailed from neighbouring Panipat, the police said.

Two of them worked in a sugar mill in Panipat, they said.

''We cannot say whether they died due to consumption of spurious liquor. A post mortem will reveal the exact cause of death. However, preliminary investigations suggest that they consumed some spurious drink. What that drink was is a matter of investigation,'' said a police official in Sonipat.

The men, all in their mid 30s, had consumed the drink on Sunday, the police added.

''We are investigating where they consumed the drink and from where they had bought it,'' said the official.

