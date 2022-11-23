Noida: Two cops shunted for assaulting eatery staff when asked to pay for food

Two police personnel were on Tuesday shunted from their current postings after a video, purportedly showing them assaulting staff of an eatery allegedly after not paying for their food, surfaced online, an official said. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the head constable and the constable, both of whom appeared drunk in the video and were in plainclothes, the official said. The accused have been identified as head constable Ravindra and constable Pushpendra, both attached with the Sector 49 Police Station in Noida, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said. According to the complaint by Bhagat Singh, the owner of Dhannuram Sweets in Sector 41, the two policemen had visited his eatery Monday night when the incident took place. ''The two seemed to be heavily drunk. They ordered various sweets initially and in the end ordered 'chhena toast.' When my staff asked for the payment, the duo abused them and got into a scuffle. My staff then called me from inside the office, but they hit me and tore my clothes also,'' Singh alleged. He said the policemen had claimed that one of the sweets had gone bad and tasted sour. A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the altercation between the policemen and the eatery staff. Additional DCP Dwivedi said the argument appears to have broken out over the quality of food but the two policemen have prima facie been found guilty and have been sent to police lines with immediate effect. ''A report in this connection has been sent from assistant commissioner of police (zone 3) to the deputy commissioner of police (Noida). A departmental inquiry has been instituted in the matter under ACP (zone 2) Sushil Kumar and further legal action will be taken against the two personnel on the basis of its findings,'' Dwivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)