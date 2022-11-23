Soccer-Germany v Japan teams
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday:
Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Guendogan, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda
Advertisement