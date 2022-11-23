Kyiv mayor says infrastructure hit in new strikes
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:57 IST
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday that one of the capital's "infrastructure objects" had been struck during a Russian missile strike.
Reuters witnesses also reported hearing explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vitali Klitschko
- Kyiv
Advertisement