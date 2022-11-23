Left Menu

Russian strikes kill 3 in Kyiv, wide power outages reported

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:48 IST
Russian strikes kill 3 in Kyiv, wide power outages reported

Russia again pounded Ukraine's battered power grid with multiple strikes on Wednesday, with a succession of regions reporting power outages -- from the east to the west -- and authorities in the capital, Kyiv, saying three people were killed in a strike that hit a two-story building.

The renewed barrage piled further hardship on a country already labouring from repeated strikes on its power grid, with Russia seemingly intent on turning the onset of winter into a weapon, by pounding Ukraine's key infrastructure from the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022