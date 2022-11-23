Woman killed for 'dowry' in Rajasthan's Ajmer, husband detained
- Country:
- India
A man was detained for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.
The body has not yet been recovered and the accused is being interrogated, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.
The couple had got married in October, the police said.
Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Sharma said.
He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.
The accused has been charged under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhavi Sharma
- Rajasthan
- Christian Ganj
- Indian
- Ajmer North
- Sharma
- Section 304
- Ronnie Das
ALSO READ
Indian captain Rohit Sharma sustains forearm injury at nets
"Terminal absolutely safe", Indian Oil clarifies reports of fire at its Patna Depot
At least 1,300 Indian students have received Chinese visas, says Chinese foreign ministry
Funding winter: IFSCA aims to hand out Fintech grants to Indian innovators from early next year
Three prominent Indian businesswomen among 20 Asian lady entrepreneurs in Forbes November issue