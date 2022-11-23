Left Menu

Woman killed for 'dowry' in Rajasthan's Ajmer, husband detained

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:02 IST
Woman killed for 'dowry' in Rajasthan's Ajmer, husband detained
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained for allegedly murdering his wife over dowry in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The body has not yet been recovered and the accused is being interrogated, Circle Officer (Ajmer North) Chhavi Sharma said.

The couple had got married in October, the police said.

Jennifer (30) was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws, her brother Ronnie Das said in his complaint at Christian Ganj police station, Sharma said.

He suspects that her husband Mukesh (35) murdered her, Sharma added.

The accused has been charged under Section 304 (B) (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code and the matter is being investigated, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022