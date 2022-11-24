Left Menu

Police recover IEDs, Rs 5 lakh cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.It is case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it, he said. The consignment could have been used for any untoward incident, but the attempt has been foiled. The SSP said the police team and the local people will be rewarded.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 10:30 IST
Police recover IEDs, Rs 5 lakh cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday recovered a consignment of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), pistols and cash dropped by a drone from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mahajan told reporters that local people saw the consignment, somewhere between Ramgarh and Vijaypur, about five-six kilometres away from the International Border, at around 6.15 am and they informed the police.

He said the bomb disposal squad recovered two unassembled IEDs with detonators, two Chinese pistols, 4 magazines with 60 rounds and Rs 5 lakh in Rs 500 denomination. The consignment was covered in a wooden box with a steel base, the SSP said.

''It is case of cross-border drone-dropping. We are investigating it,'' he said. ''The consignment could have been used for any untoward incident, but the attempt has been foiled.'' The SSP said the police team and the local people will be rewarded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022