Maha: Leopard enters housing complex, injures man protecting son; big cat captured

A man who ventured out of his flat with his son suffered injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road at 6am, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.

''A man and his 6-year-old son who ventured out of their flat at 8:30am came face to face with the leopard. The man fought the big cat to save his son and suffered injuries. He has been admitted in Ulhasnagar civil hospital,'' an official said.

The leopard was finally cornered in the terrace of the building, and was taken away by Sanjay Gandhi National Park personnel post tranquilisation at 6pm, the 12-hour incident drawing huge crowds in the area, the official said.

Leopards have been sighted in Murbad, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Sahapur, Padgha, Kasara and Dolkhamb in the last eight months, leaving residents panicked, the official added. Earlier in the day, officials said the leopard may have sneaked into the site from the nearby Haji Malang Hills. which has thick forest cover.

