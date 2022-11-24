Left Menu

Maha: Leopard enters housing complex, injures man protecting son; big cat captured

A man who ventured out of his flat with his son suffered injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said.The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road at 6am, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.A man and his 6-year-old son who ventured out of their flat at 830am came face to face with the leopard.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:31 IST
Maha: Leopard enters housing complex, injures man protecting son; big cat captured
  • Country:
  • India

A man who ventured out of his flat with his son suffered injuries on Thursday after a leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The big cat sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road at 6am, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, he said.

''A man and his 6-year-old son who ventured out of their flat at 8:30am came face to face with the leopard. The man fought the big cat to save his son and suffered injuries. He has been admitted in Ulhasnagar civil hospital,'' an official said.

The leopard was finally cornered in the terrace of the building, and was taken away by Sanjay Gandhi National Park personnel post tranquilisation at 6pm, the 12-hour incident drawing huge crowds in the area, the official said.

Leopards have been sighted in Murbad, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Sahapur, Padgha, Kasara and Dolkhamb in the last eight months, leaving residents panicked, the official added. Earlier in the day, officials said the leopard may have sneaked into the site from the nearby Haji Malang Hills. which has thick forest cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022