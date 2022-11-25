Left Menu

Over 50 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Currently, 20 fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames, a fire department official said. The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.Currently, 20 fire tenders have been deployed and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 09:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhi's Chandni Chowk even as operations to douse the blaze were underway since Thursday night, police said.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Currently, 20 fire tenders are engaged in dousing the flames, a fire department official said. The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

''Currently, 20 fire tenders have been deployed and efforts are being made to bring the fire under control. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

